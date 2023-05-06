Home » Visco: “Clear ECB path, raise rates judiciously”
Business

Visco: “Clear ECB path, raise rates judiciously”

by admin
Visco: “Clear ECB path, raise rates judiciously”

“The path of the ECB” is “clear” to fight inflation and interest rates need to be raised but “adelante con juicio”, quoting The Betrothed.

This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, at the presentation of his new book ‘Inflation and monetary policy’.

Visco underlined how the goal of fighting inflation is shared in the Frankfurt council but there is a difference on “methods and times”.

“The most important lesson” from the experience of the fight against inflation in Italy over the last few decades is that “only the coherent and cohesive action of monetary policies, of the budget and, to use a rather obsolete term, of incomes can contrast with successful inflation and quickly bring our country, and the euro area, back on a path of sustained and balanced development”, writes Visco.

See also  Arrigo, the son of Roberto Vecchioni, has died. The social ad

You may also like

Milan Stock Exchange soaring. The recession recedes

Better Future Panel on Wind Turbines – WELT

Giuseppe Conte attacked in Tuscany, hit in the...

[Xinhua News Agency]Li Qiang presided over the executive...

Italo also takes the coaches: green light for...

McKinsey: Company wants to hire more new employees...

Apple, a quarterly decline for Tim Cook’s “apple”.

Auto industry – Audi against the new Euro...

Geywitz: “Don’t force them to move because someone...

67% of Lombard managers are dedicated to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy