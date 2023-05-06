Visco: “Clear ECB path, raise rates judiciously”

“The path of the ECB” is “clear” to fight inflation and interest rates need to be raised but “adelante con juicio”, quoting The Betrothed.

This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, at the presentation of his new book ‘Inflation and monetary policy’.

Visco underlined how the goal of fighting inflation is shared in the Frankfurt council but there is a difference on “methods and times”.

“The most important lesson” from the experience of the fight against inflation in Italy over the last few decades is that “only the coherent and cohesive action of monetary policies, of the budget and, to use a rather obsolete term, of incomes can contrast with successful inflation and quickly bring our country, and the euro area, back on a path of sustained and balanced development”, writes Visco.