Visco, “Close to the level to stop the rate hike”

“We are close to the level at which to stop the rate hike.” This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco. “I think we are close to the level at which we can stop”, then we must be “prudent in guiding the level of rates in line with the trend of the economy”, added Visco at an ISPI meeting in Milan.

“Based on my understanding of the evolution of the fundamental drivers of underlying inflation, given the ongoing effects of the sharp and rapid tightening of monetary conditions, I believe we are close to the level at which rates will stop rising,” he says. Visco in detail. “As regards the future, it will be necessary to be open to the possibility of moving in the event of new unexpected shocks on consumer prices, the probability of which cannot be considered null but not even particularly high today”, he explained during the meeting in Milan for the presentation of the book ‘Beyond the Pillars of Hercules’ by the vice president of ISPI Franco Bruni.

It will also be necessary to be “prudent in guiding the return of policy rates (those of monetary policy) to levels in line with the evolution of the euro area economy expected in a medium-term equilibrium”, adds the governor of the Bank of Italy, according to which “monetary conditions must remain sufficiently restrictive for the time necessary to ensure a lasting return of inflation to values ​​consistent with price stability”.