The ECB will proceed in a “gradual manner” to raise rates. So to Bloomberg Ignazio Visco, member of the Governing Council and governor of Bank of Italy. “We will see according to the data how to proceed, but this does not mean that we will not proceed gradually,” said the governor of the Italian central bank in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Gradualism “means to proceed step by step, not to be very slow”. Visco added that “there is no way to tell now” whether the ECB’s next step should be a quarter point or half point increase.

The ECB is rushing to tame the euro zone’s record inflation which is already more than four times the 2% target, despite not yet peaking. Last week, policymakers kicked off the first hike in more than a decade.

Earlier, Visco’s Governing Council colleague Martins Kazaks, considered one of the ECB’s most critical officials, said in another interview that larger rate hikes may not be over, arguing that even the September hike “will have to be quite significant “.