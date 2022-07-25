Home Business Visco: ECB will proceed in a “gradual way” to raise rates
Business

Visco: ECB will proceed in a “gradual way” to raise rates

by admin
Visco: ECB will proceed in a “gradual way” to raise rates

The ECB will proceed in a “gradual manner” to raise rates. So to Bloomberg Ignazio Visco, member of the Governing Council and governor of Bank of Italy. “We will see according to the data how to proceed, but this does not mean that we will not proceed gradually,” said the governor of the Italian central bank in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Gradualism “means to proceed step by step, not to be very slow”. Visco added that “there is no way to tell now” whether the ECB’s next step should be a quarter point or half point increase.

The ECB is rushing to tame the euro zone’s record inflation which is already more than four times the 2% target, despite not yet peaking. Last week, policymakers kicked off the first hike in more than a decade.

Earlier, Visco’s Governing Council colleague Martins Kazaks, considered one of the ECB’s most critical officials, said in another interview that larger rate hikes may not be over, arguing that even the September hike “will have to be quite significant “.

See also  Renault and Dacia on the market with two trailblazers

You may also like

Spaceport of Grottaglie, green light to the company...

China’s economy shows a trend of stabilization and...

Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price...

UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers...

Wal-Mart: inflation bites, the giant cuts guidance on...

The fund’s second quarterly report was disclosed, and...

Zangge Mining plans to distribute 3 billion yuan...

Northbound funds on July 26: net inflows are...

The financing balance on July 25 was 1,527.035...

Aluminum Corporation of China expanded its territory by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy