«The alarms that are sometimes raised about the effects that further increases in official rates could have on our economy cannot be shared: our country is able, by continuing along the path already taken of prudent policies and reforms, to manage the consequences of a gradual but necessary monetary restriction. The governor of the Bank of Italy speaks in front of the Ambrosetti club and tows the warnings of those who, in recent days, have raised their sights against the European Central Bank (ECB). According to Ignazio Visco “the action of monetary policy can only continue in the direction undertaken”, that of a further tightening. Even if, he says, normalization must proceed “with the necessary gradualness, taking into account that medium-long term inflation expectations are anchored and there are no signs of spirals between prices and wages, although the expected acceleration of the latter should be closely monitored.”

In support of his statements, the governor recalled how Italy closed 2022 with GDP growth close to 4%, “fully recovering pre-Covid levels” even if, compared to the peak reached at the beginning of 2008, ” the product is still more than three percentage points lower» and at the end of the year the economy weakened. And, now, fueling the uncertainties about the country’s growth is the volatility of the gas price: the estimates on inflation and GDP were made when the price was close to 125 euro megawatt hour, now the prices have halved: “It seems to be on a roller coaster, and in these conditions it is not only difficult to make macroeconomic forecasts but also spending and investment programs for households and businesses”.

Visco then underlines how a recession is not needed to «cool down» prices in Europe: «I think it entirely possible that, as is happening in other countries and as is moreover in line with our forecasts, the growth in prices, which already shows signs of decline, can return to 2 per cent without our measures causing particularly serious damage to production and employment».

The governor also defends the government’s choice not to renew the discount on excise duties: “The recent government measures” on debt and public finances “focused on prudence, have contributed to containing the yield differential with respect to ten-year government bonds of Germany which today it is around 180 basis points. Keeping public finances in order and, therefore, deficits low and decreasing over time is crucial to avoid financial tensions».