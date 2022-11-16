The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, speaks in the room of the parliamentary groups of the Chamber at the opening of the cycle of “Lectures Ugo La Malfa” and deals with various topics. From the increase in prices to expensive energy, from the adjustment of wages to the growth of rates, from the Pnrr to the public debt.

Increases due to energy costs

The governor of the Bank of Italy touches on the issue of price increases and underlines that “we estimate that almost two thirds of the overall increase in consumer prices recorded in the last twelve months would have been caused by energy price increases, both directly and through effects on production costs. And he adds: “A share that rises to about four fifths if we also take into account the impact of food prices which, although not linked to energy, have nonetheless been affected by the conflict in Ukraine”.

Rates must go up but not with an aggressive approach

The need to continue the ECB’s restrictive action is “obvious, even if the reasons for implementing a less aggressive approach are gaining ground”, says Visco. He then underlined that «the growth prospects for the area are in fact deteriorating, reflecting the loss of purchasing power of incomes. The right balance must therefore be found between the risk that inflation will remain high for too long and the risk that the worsening of the economic situation will end up bringing the growth of prices in the medium term below the values ​​consistent with the objective », he affirms. “It is also necessary to be aware of the problems that could arise for financial stability, and especially of the danger that phenomena of fragmentation of the financial markets may occur such as to make the pursuit of price stability more complex”. And again: «The path taken by the ECB is the one necessary to keep inflation expectations anchored and contain the risk of a price-wage spiral which would amplify the negative effects of inflation on our economies» which explains that «some factors comfort us regarding the possibility that price growth will return to the 2 percent target by the end of 2024, as currently forecast by ECB and Eurosystem experts”.

salary

Wages and salaries chapter, issue evoked by the trade unions. The increase in energy prices is “a ‘tax’ on our economy which cannot be returned to the sender and which cannot be eliminated through vain chases between prices and wages”, and in this “the responsibility of the social partners remains crucial”.

Then the Governor of the Bank of Italy in the lectio magistralis on Inflation and monetary policy deals with the issue of the Pnrr. “It is not appropriate to count on the inflation tax to contain the weight of the public debt on the economy: one can only proceed with continuity with reforms and investments so that the growth potential takes advantage of the resources available today for the Pnrr, showing at the same time prudence and responsibility on the public finance front”.