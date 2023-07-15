Visco: “Stop the rate hike near”. Assist the Left on the minimum wage

Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco. Photo Lapresse

ECB, Visco: “We are not far from a pause in rate hikes before the end of the year”

For the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco “we are not far away” from a pause in the rate hike by the ECB. “Once we have reached the correct level, we have to maintain it for a while,” explained a Sky Tg24. The stop to the increase, according to the forecasts of the outgoing governor, will “certainly” arrive by the end of the year. However, the number one of Bank of Italy recalled that decisions on rates are taken on a case-by-case basis at each meeting.

READ ALSO: Mortgages, the variable rate is no longer convenient. Here’s how to save on installments

Visco: “Minimum wage for those outside the contracts”

Visco then, on the minimum wage, again provided an assist to the opposition political forces who presented a joint bill a few weeks ago and came back to ask for the minimum wage for those workers “not covered by the contracts”, without however entering “the level of remuneration which must not be too high but must be established by whoever is responsible for it”. Then he pointed out how “it is said that in Italy there is already a contractual salary but many are not covered by these contracts and I believe they are the ones” who must have a “reasonable salary”.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, the unitary law proposal of the oppositions filed

Subscribe to the newsletter