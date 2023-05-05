Visco: “To fight inflation we need to raise rates, but adelante con juicio. We need to raise wages but with temporary measures”

“We cannot say what the limit of the increases is but we are close to it”. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, intervenes the day after the seventh increase in the cost of money decided by the European Central Bank. The occasion is the presentation of his latest volume, “Inflation and monetary policy” (Laterza), at the headquarters of the publishing house in Rome. Visco ruled out clashes during the Frankfurt meeting. “The only discussions are on the timing and modalities of the tightening, not on the final objective,” he noted. “There are no disagreements,” he added. Quoting Alessandro Manzoni, he defines his line for the next moves: “Adelante con juicio”. And then he explains in two more difficult points. The first, “high uncertainty”. The second, the inflationary dynamics dictated by corporate profits.

No doubts about the journey undertaken. Governor Visco is sure of this, according to whom “there is a determination to fight inflation and achieve the long-term goal”. The problem, if anything, is the timing, the methods. «It’s not a matter of hawks and doves», says Visco. The basic point is that «we live in a very uncertain world. We must evaluate the impact of our increases in this new world. It’s transmitting vigorously.” What is certain, for Visco, is that «the path is very clear. It’s a good thing.” To those in the audience who criticized the errors of the European Central Bank in the definition phase of the current restrictive monetary policy, Visco did not mince words. “We certainly made a forecasting error. I think there is a lot of difference between what Larry Summers was saying in 2021 and what was happening in the euro area. There were much more moderate budgetary policies in Italy». He thinks back to 2020, when the pandemic broke out. “We didn’t know what the future would be,” admits the Italian central banker. The uncertainty was extraordinary, he says. “In this context we launched a QE because there was a risk of deflation”. Then the pandemic lasted longer and therefore progress was made with QE. Finally we arrive in the middle of the second pandemic year. “Still in June 2021, inflation was below one percent,” says Visco. Who underlines how no one could hypothesize an “extraordinary shock like the one on natural gas in 2022, with unprecedented second-level effects, which must therefore be countered”.

This scenario resulted in the choice of the ECB, in December 2021, to launch the normalization of its monetary policy. Up to seven consecutive increases, for a total of 375 basis points. And others, the governor of the Bank of Italy hinted, will come. But woe to talk about terminal rate. “I can’t answer,” he says quickly. Then he argues. “We can’t define it now. The market expects something, of course. But we don’t discuss it yet. Even the definition of the medium term is complicated. Definitely not a year, but not even five. So we can’t say where we want to go. But do you realize how much uncertainty there is around the world? There is also uncertainty about the equilibrium levels », he points out to those present. Finally he admits: «We have ideas on where we will get and how we will get there. But they’re just ideas.” Nothing defined, nor discussed at an official level. And if the market sees at least two more 25 basis point hikes by late summer, the reality could be different. Because, as Visco reiterated, “we need to look at the data”.

So far, monetary policy. But then there’s more. First, wages. Which in Italy are low, according to the governor, as there is a lack of economic growth. “They’re too low and they have to go up. Structural reforms can make us grow», the central banker’s recipe. But at whose expense? “Not on the shoulders of children and grandchildren. Not with debt. We have to understand the right level of taxes», the second mantra of the tenant of Palazzo Koch.

Finally, the second source of risk, which increases uncertainty. Namely the debate about corporate profits. The governor recalled the dynamics of the transmission of increases in the energy component first to manufacturing and then to services. A spiral that could slow down the euro area economy. The problem, he says, “is that we have analyzes that stop at the end of the year. I am concerned about prospective profits. Now that energy prices are low, there should be a drop in production costs.’ But if it doesn’t, then there’s a problem in both manufacturing and services. Visco asks himself: «What will be done with these profits? There is a risk, also in this case, of second-level effects». Therefore, commercial margins must be monitored. “Is there speculation? I do not know. But we must be careful and act on the competition. There is a great concentration of income in very few people», says Visco. A scenario which, with summer just around the corner, is not so rosy for inflation which reared its head again in April.