Visconti Soul: Here are Characteristics and Opinions

Your advisor proposed the fund to you Anima Visconti (ISIN: IT0000380706)? Do you want to know more to understand what yours are characteristicshis costsi advantages they disadvantages of this investment?

If so, all you have to do is continue reading this article because today we will analyze the fund and its characteristics together, starting from KID (Key Information Document) and finally passing through one reflection about this instrument and mutual funds in general.

All this to try to understand when the investment could be profitable for you and when it might not be.

Let’s start!

Anima SGR: a few words about the company

Anima SGR is an asset management company based in Milan; it does not belong to any banking group and is therefore an independent company.

The company was founded in the 1980s and has always been dedicated to asset management services: large asset management, management of investment funds and managed savings products.

With over €150 billion of assets under management, ANIMA is one of the largest asset management companies in Italy and is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. Curiously, ANIMA itself is considered a mid-cap stock, just like the other companies invested in by the fund we are looking at.

Here you will find the entire offer of Anima funds in case you are interested.

Characteristics of Anima Visconteo

Visconti soul is an actively managed open-end mutual fund. The fund was listed in 1985 and expires in 2050, subject to the possibility of extension or early liquidation.

The fund is designed for those who are looking to increase significantly moderate the value of the invested capital, through financial instruments of an equity and bond nature.

The fund also promotes environmental and social characteristics (ESG factors).

What does the fund invest in?

The Anima fund invests in natural securities bond and the market monetary of sovereign issuers, or guaranteed by sovereign states, supranational bodies and corporate issuers denominated in Euro and/or in foreign currencies of developed countries (e.g. Dollar, Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc). With reference to the bond component, the investment in issuers with low creditworthiness and/or no rating is between 30% and 50%, while the investment in actions of euro area issuers is up to 40%.

Preference is given to stocks of companies that pay particular attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The benchmark

The “benchmark” of an investment fund is a stock market index which serves as a comparison between the management performance and the performance of the index.

In the case of Anima Visconteo we have a benchmark composed as follows:

15% ICE BofA Euro Large Cap Corporate (Gross Total Return – in Euro);

15% ICE BofA Euro Treasury Bill (Gross Total Return – in Euro);

20% JP Morgan EMU (Gross Total Return – in Euro);

20% JP Morgan GBI Global (Gross Total Return – in Euro);

30% MSCI EMU (Net Total Return – in Euro).

The degree of discretion with respect to the benchmark can be relevant, as it will be the manager himself, with his investment methodology, who varies the strategy.

Subscription method and revenue distribution policy

The fund can be subscribed to any SIM affiliated with ANIMA Holdings.

The subscription it can be done with a single payment of at least €500, the subsequent amounts must always be €500, while alternatively you can opt for a PAC of at least €50 and its multiples.

The revenue distribution policy is ad accumulationthat is, the coupons are not distributed to the investor but are reinvested in the fund itself in order to exploit the power of compound interest.

The risk profile

Let’s now see what the risk profile is for this fund. It is classified on level 3 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7, so we are faced with a fairly low risk.

The risk indicator assumes that the fund will be held for 5 years, which coincides with the recommended holding period.

The actual risk can then vary significantly if the fund is held for a shorter period.

Expenses

I costs that must be incurred to make the investment are the most important part to consider when it comes to choosing one investment over another.

This is an element to be considered and evaluated carefully, especially when we talk about actively managed mutual funds.

These funds are in fact expensive products, which often have hidden charges that a novice or inexperienced investor might not notice.

This is an element to be considered and evaluated carefully, especially when we talk about actively managed mutual funds.

These funds are in fact expensive products, which often have hidden charges that a novice or inexperienced investor might not notice.

Focusing on the KID in the cost part we can see what the costs are to bear to invest in Anima Visconteo:

Entrance fees: 3% of the invested amount;

Exit costs: Nobody;

Management costs: 1.47% of the investment value per year;

Transaction Fees: 0.10% of the investment value per year.

Historical returns

Another part to consider are the historical returns.

Let us remember first of all that they cannot and must not be a prediction for future returns, because nothing is guaranteed. They only serve to give us an idea of ​​how the investment is going.

In this regard, I attach the screenshot taken from the official website, and then we will comment on it together:

Let’s take a 3-year horizon as a reference: we see that the bottom has always been quite high attached to the benchmark, always achieving performances very similar to the index. The investment is currently negative, as is the performance of the index.

Performance scenarios

The last point we deal with today in our analysis of the Anima fund is related to the performance scenarios.

This mirror we need it to monitor and verify what the performance of our investment could be over time at deadlines and in the event that we decide to leave the investment before the holding period.

We start from a simulation: let’s take into consideration an investment of €10,000 for a recommended 5-year period.

As you can see, the scenarios are the following:

Stress – In case everything goes wrong, we could reach a loss of -48.10% in the first year and -11.33% after 5 years; Unfavorable – The loss could reach -16.70% in 12 months and be limited to -2.30% in 5 years; Moderate – The average case expects a slight loss of -0.40% in the first year and a revaluation of +1.85% on average over 60 months; Favorable – In the best case scenario we could have a revaluation of +10.20% in one year and +4.18% in 5 years.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Anima Visconteo

We have seen that the fund has not managed to beat the benchmark but has always been significantly “behind” it: this is still a positive thing as many mutual funds are unable to beat the reference index but often not even come close to it .

This must therefore be recognized.

Beyond this, however, we must delve deeper into everything: in my opinion i actively managed funds they are not the most responsible choice you can make when investing.

I’m not telling you they’re not good, but I’m trying to make you think about the various possibilities and different scenarios you could aspire to.

A similar product (I’m talking in general and not just about Anima Visconteo) is very expensive, not very transparent and sometimes not very effective.

Furthermore there is the conflict of interest between the manager and the placement agent that you must always consider.

It could also be a suitable investment for you, I can’t tell you this for sure because I don’t know your personal and financial situation, but I invite you to think about it for a long time.

It could also be a suitable investment for you, I can't tell you this for sure because I don't know your personal and financial situation, but I invite you to think about it for a long time.

In our strategy we prefer other types of funds, such as ETFs. They are passively managed, they replicate the benchmark and therefore do not require a manager who takes care of the investment and who tries, often in vain, to beat this index: thanks to this type of investment they can reduce management costs.

This fund could be right for you if you decide you want to blindly rely on the banking solution, on managed savings, without having the slightest control either because you want qualified support or because you don’t have enough knowledge: in this case the solution of thinking of a ready-made product is actually not entirely wrong.

In other cases, however, my advice is to think about yours first strategy and what yours are goals investment and subsequently choose the instruments to include in your portfolio.

Conclusions

So what is our final advice? Study.

In fact, we think that financial education is the best way to invest consciously, to be clear-headed and to make the best possible choices.

So what is our final advice? Study.

In fact, we think that financial education is the best way to invest consciously, to be clear-headed and to make the best possible choices.

In case this is your first time on Affari Miei and you were intrigued by our approach to personal finance and investments, I recommend you start here.

Before saying goodbye, I would also like to leave you with some guides with which you can begin your investment journey on the financial markets:

Happy continuation on Affari Miei!

