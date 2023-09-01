Visibilia Editore awaits “clarifications” on the takeover bid, reduces the loss

Visibilia Editore awaits clarifications on the takeover bid

Visibilia Editore reduces the loss in the first half of the year and “acknowledges” the exceeding of the 30% takeover bid threshold by Sif Italia and Luca Ruffino as of 24 October 2022. The company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced i results of the 1st semester closed on June 30, 2023. Which highlight a value of production equal to 1.9 million euroswith a positive change of 9,539 euros compared to 30 June 2022.

Improve ebitda and net result

Ebitda is negative for 64,364 eurosbut presents a positive change of 307,462 euros compared to 30 June 2022. The operating result is negative for 130,157 euros, after having recognized provisions for risks for 65,793 euros. The net result is negative by 0.2 million euros, with a positive change of 446,450 euros compared to 30 June 2022.

The Net financial position is equal to 2.8 million euroswith a positive change of 9,053 euros compared to 30 June 2022. I overdue tax debts amount to 1.504.743 euro, but the Company points out that it has made use of the regulations in force which have allowed it to defer payments to the tax authorities. And that all the penalties and interest have been set aside in the appropriate fund. Overdue social security debts amount to 500.513 euro and are subject to installments in 12/24 months with the reference institutions.

The shareholders’ equity is equal to 0.5 millionwith a positive change of Euro 468,254 compared to the figure as at 30 June 2022.

Growth in 2025

As for the evolution of management, Visibilia foresees a “reasonable growth path and in line with the development trend of the market”. “The “Standalone Plan” forecasts a decrease in turnover for 2023 compared to 2022 and a 2024 in line with 2023, followed by growth in 2025″, while on the cost side it is forecast that “they will certainly be lower than those of the 2022”.

In relation to the untimely death of the President and CEO Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffinothe Board of Directors has provided for the appointment of the director Giuseppe Vadalà Bertini as Chairman. Since a person to be appointed to replace Ruffino has not been identified, the Board of Directors has postponed the appropriate resolutions to a future meeting of the administrative body.

Waiting for the possible mandatory takeover bid

The Board of Directors, examine the checks conducted by Consob on the evolution of the equity investment held by the shareholders SIF Italia and Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, he took note of overcoming by the aforementioned partners of the materiality threshold of 30% since 24 October 2022at a time when the overall stake held by the latter amounted to 31.15% of the Company’s share capital, and he assured that he will “carefully monitor future developments”, “pending the necessary explanations regarding the possible violation of the provisions regarding the public purchase offer for all the shares issued by the Company”.

