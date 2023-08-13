Home » Visibilia, rescue plan uphill. The future hangs by a thread
by admin
The future of Visibilia hangs by a thread and now the rescue plan, which also serves to avoid further legal troubles for the historic main partner, the minister Daniela Santanchè, is much more uphill. While the investigators investigate the reasons that led to the suicide of the president of the publishing company, Luca Ruffino (shareholder who, by entering the capital last year, has already saved the minister’s company for the first time), there are precise deadlines to be respected.

The half-yearly report must be approved by 31 August and it will be clear if Sif Italia still wants to continue. On September 14, hearing in the Court on the proceeding opened after a complaint by the small shareholders against the former directors of the company.

READ ALSO: Giallo Ruffino, search on your mobile phone. Also investigate the Visibilia case

