Visibilia, Santanchè: “Hate campaign about me”. Motion of no confidence in the 5S

Minister Santanchè’s report after the storm unleashed by Report on her companies

Except for the premier Giorgia Meloniengaged in Warsaw, the government benches in the Senate, for the information of the minister Santanchè, I’m full. The two Deputy Prime Ministers were present, Matthew Salvini e Antonio Tajani. Alongside the minister, who is carrying out the information on the “visible case” after the controversies that arose following the investigation of the “Report” program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci, Salvini and the minister of reforms are seated Elizabeth Casellati.

Government, Pd sources: “We for the resignation of Santanchè, the ok is ready for the motion of no confidence in the M5S”

There are no obstacles to the Democratic Party’s vote in favor of the no-confidence motion presented today in the Senate by the M5S, against the Minister for Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who ended up at the center of the storm for a series of journalistic investigations that would reveal serious offenses in the management of some companies. “We had chosen another path, with specific questions to the government through a question but, if the motion is scheduled in the Senate, we will vote for it”, confirm sources from Palazzo Madama dei Democrats. The request for the resignation of the owner of Tourism has in fact also arrived in the Chamber from the party led by Schlein, with the intervention of Senator Antonio Misiani. “We ask that you resign for the good of the government and the institutions of this country”, said the dem, addressing Santanchè at the end of her speech.

Government, Patuanelli (M5S): “Filed a no-confidence motion against Santanchè”

“You haven’t convinced this Chamber” and for this reason “a few minutes ago we tabled a motion of no confidence in you”. This was announced in the Senate by the group leader of the M5S Stefano Patuanelli after the information from the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè.

Government, Borghi (Iv): “We don’t ask for resignations like you did with us”

“Here we are making politics, we are not asking for his resignation as you did with us. We say that any assessment of the continuation of his experience as a minister is in his hands and that of the Prime Minister, who assumes political responsibility. If c draw the necessary conclusions. The decision is entirely in your hands”. This was stated by Enrico Borghi, from Italia viva, in the Senate hall after the information from Minister Santanchè.

Santanchè: “The fiercest criticisms come from those who book in my establishments”

“It makes me smile that the fiercest criticisms come from many who privately have a completely different attitude towards me. Sometimes it’s also nice to book in the entertainment venues that I founded. But I’m happy to do it. And I’ll stop here for love of country…”. The Minister of Tourism said it in the Chamber Daniela Santancheduring his report to the Senate after the press articles on alleged irregularities by the companies visible e Which Group.

