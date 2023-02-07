Home Business Vision Fund (SoftBank) posts fourth consecutive quarter of losses
Business

Vision Fund (SoftBank) posts fourth consecutive quarter of losses

by admin
Vision Fund (SoftBank) posts fourth consecutive quarter of losses

The Vision Fund, SoftBank’s flagship investment arm, posted a fourth consecutive quarterly loss as tech valuations continue to hit the Japanese giant’s slump.

The Vision Fund segment reported a pre-tax loss of JPY 660 billion ($5 billion) for the December quarter. SoftBank’s Vision Fund’s loss on investments was 730.35 billion yen in the three-month period. SoftBank Group reported a net loss of 783.4 billion yen, returning to a quarterly loss after reporting a profit in the July-September quarter.

It’s been a tough time for SoftBank, whose Vision Fund has stakes in a range of tech companies, from start-ups to publicly traded behemoths. SoftBank said some of the largest losses in the recent quarter were due to an “overall decline in the fair value of portfolio companies, primarily reflecting declines in the value of underperforming companies and declines in the share price of companies comparable to the market”. Among SoftBank’s worst-performing investments are Chinese AI firm SenseTime, which is down 57% in the past year, and Indonesian tech group GoTo which has seen its shares fall more than 65%. %.

See also  CNH Industrial invests in Arizona Advanced Engineering Center

You may also like

Africa: infrastructure financing summit, 69 PIDA projects presented

“We’re like Ocean’s Eleven.” Qatar-gate, Panzeri and the...

Btp Italia, inflation eats up savings: via the...

йơǰ ¥b _yҾŻ

Macron and the political destiny of the pension...

Cassano, his wife Carolina Marcialis dresses with the...

Huang Guangyu is no longer the controlling shareholder...

Stock markets, cautious Europe awaits Powell. Milan still...

[Research Report Nuggets]Institution: The current positive situation is...

Aeroporti di Roma launches ADR Ventures, a vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy