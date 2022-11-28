A downforce derived from the 499P hypercar

These devices, patented by Ferrari, channel the airflow from the front of the underbody into the cockpit and over the side pods. Solution that allows aerodynamic downforce at the rear developed with concepts inspired by the Ferrari 499P which will debut at the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2023. The front S-Duct and the air vents integrated in the wheel arches improve aerodynamics and stability at high speeds. The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is equipped with a three-litre 120-degree twin-turbo V6, the same one that powers the 296 GTB, the 296 GTS, the 296 GT3 and the 499P.

The unconstrained engine delivers 1030 hp

The engine in this case is free from regulatory constraints and was developed to ensure extreme performance. In this configuration, it is capable of delivering an impressive 1030 HP at 9000 rpm, to which are added the additional 326 HP generated by three electric motors, one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels. The close collaboration between Ferrari and Gran Turismo has ensured that the truly extraordinary tonal sound of this engine is also reproduced as faithfully as possible, thus providing gamers from all over the world with an even more realistic driving experience.

A full carbon fiber shell

The body of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is suspended on a carbon fiber base which incorporates the technical elements. The chassis was designed to ensure the car’s lateral dynamics in extreme driving conditions. The architecture of the entire power unit is the basis for an optimal weight distribution between the front and rear axles with a low center of gravity for the benefit of all-wheel drive. Suspension tuning underpins the performance characteristics of Gran Turismo tires for ideal performance on both twisty street circuits and traditional endurance circuits.

Suspensions handling 1100 N, of torque

The suspensions are designed to keep the contact surface of the tires unchanged for the best traction, allowing the Vision Gran Turismo to discharge 1100 Nm of torque to the rear wheels, thanks to the combination of internal combustion engine and electric unit that allow unique performance. The cutting-edge electronic controls give it dynamic qualities of agility and balance when cornering like all road and racing Ferraris. The driving experience has been designed to replicate the driving emotions that Ferrari can guarantee, with a particular focus on enhancing both driving performance and reaching the limits.

Hybrid technology inspired by Formula 1

The hybrid technology of the Vision Gran Turismo derives from the experience gained in the field of electric boost strategies as well as energy recovery from many years of Formula One. The constant rebalancing of the battery charge allows the driver to exploit the combined power of the internal combustion engine and the electrics, to obtain maximum performance during qualifying laps and long stints in endurance races. The scenarios that will see the Vision Gran Turismo as the protagonist once it is in the hands of virtual drivers from all over the world who will soon be able to use it as their reference car.