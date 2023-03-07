Home Business visit of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Rome
visit of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Rome

The arrival of the Israeli prime minister is scheduled for Thursday 9 March. Netanyahu should meet Prime Minister Giorgia Melonibut the visit to Italy is still uncertain due to the strike by aviation pilots, including the military, who have joined the popular protests against the justice reform promoted by the Likud government and its allies.

“For Netanyahu it would be the first visit to Italy after the one in 2015, in private form, to Milan for Expo 2015, and his third stop abroad after resuming the leadership of the Israeli government. In recent weeks he has traveled to Jordan and France ”, writes Formiche.net.

Copertina EPA/GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL’s photo

