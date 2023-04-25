Home » visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the USA
The president of the South Korea he will meet his counterpart Joe Biden in the United States. According to Reuters, the main theme of the meeting will be the renewal of the American commitment to avoid nuclear attacks from North Korea on the southern part of the peninsula. The visit of Yook Sun-Yeol it comes at a time when the idea of ​​acquiring a nuclear arsenal for defensive purposes is taking shape in the country: according to a survey by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, 64.3% of South Koreans would be in favor of this hypothesis.

Other topics at the center of the dialogues will be the human rights situation in North Korea; the possibility of South Korea providing direct military support to Ukraine to defend it from the Russian invasion – to which Yook Sun-Yeol opened a few days ago – and the opportunity to continue the South Korean investment policy in the US in the tech sector: efforts that have already reached $100 million since the beginning of the Biden presidency.

