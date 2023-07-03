Vista Hotel, the Passeras focus on Puglia: the extra-luxury resort in Ostuni

Vista Hotel, the project on a building in Ostuni. Luxury and tradition

Luigi Will passCEO of the LarioHotels hotel chain, goes straight to the point: “We bring luxury where there is noneand we do it with the determination of a humble and courageous family”. Luxury is that of the Vista hotel Ostunithe accommodation with five star luxuryin fact, which according to the company’s estimates will open the doors to its wealthy customers for the summer season 2025 in the ex Manifattura Tabacchi, the imposing building at the foot of the White City taken over by the entrepreneur Cosimo Zechariah. Luxury hotel – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – in a luxuriant landscape, between secular olive groves and ancient citrus groveswhich is the background white city of Ostuni.

