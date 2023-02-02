Listen to the audio version of the article

Vito Zucchi, president of the Cremona oil mill of the same name, died at the age of 82. Born in 1941, he joined the family business at the age of 23, under the direction of his uncle Gianni, to become managing director in 1984. Since 1996, he has continued to hold the role of chairman of the board of directors and since 2012 he has passed the baton to his children Giovanni and Alessia, who now manage the operational management of the historic company.

Vito Zucchi’s commitment was not limited to the family business, but also extended to the community of his city, Cremona. Between 2004 and 2016 he was president of the Banca Popolare Italiana di Cremona Foundation and since 2015, upon appointment by the mayor, he has been a director of the Ponchielli Theater Foundation, of which he was one of the promoters of the establishment and of which he held, for two terms the position of vice president. In 1977 Vito Zucchi was appointed Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and in 1985 he was awarded the honor of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Founded in 1810, the Zucchi oil mill was born as an artisan activity dedicated to the extraction of oil from seeds for food use. At the end of the 50s, Zucchi entered the market for mass food consumption, both of seeds and olives. Today in Cremona it owns an 80 thousand square meter factory, with a production capacity of 1.5 million liters packaged per day. The company’s turnover exceeds 250 million euros