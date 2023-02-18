Home Business Vittoria De Felice, the pro Pd activist who is very popular on Tik Tok. PHOTO
Vittoria De Felice, the pro Pd activist who is very popular on Tik Tok.

Vittoria De Felice, the pro Pd activist who is very popular on Tik Tok.

Vittoria De Felice, the dem who supports with her videos on TikTok Gianni Cuperlo and the Democratic Party

Passionate of the Democratic Partysupporter of Gianni Cuperlo, the very blonde to the depopulate on TikTok thanks to his videos on political topics where he mainly talks about the economy and the environment. But the followers did not fail to notice the busty curves and the voluminous blonde hair.

They are Spotify has his own podcast titled “The Girl in Green” in which he deals with economic and environmental topics.

In his videos he explains that the world has changed, that politics must go back to talking to people (also through social media) and that around women there are still many issues to be resolved: from feminicides to the freedom to express oneself freely. And he admits that he appreciates Chiara Ferragni.

