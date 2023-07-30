Vittorio Prodi, Romano’s brother, has died at the age of 86: he was a MEP

Vittorio Prodi, Romano’s brother, died

Vittorio Prodi, brother of the former premier Romano and MEP for the Olive Tree for two legislatures, e‘ died in Bologna after a long illness. He was 86 years old. His disappearance comes only a month after that of the wife of the former prime minister, Flavia Franzoni. Vittorio Prodi, physicist and professor at the University of Bologna, had been president of the Province of Bologna from 1995 to 2004, when he was elected to the European Parliament for the olive tree. He had been reappointed for a second term in Strasbourg in 2009.

READ ALSO: Flavia Prodi, last farewell in Bologna. Zuppi: “A golden bond with Romano”

Enrico Letta: “I mourn the passing of Vittorio, a hug to Romano”

“I mourn the passing of Vittorio study program, friend and travel companion, always busy and attentive to how to combine the values ​​of justice and solidarity in the future. A big, fraternal hug to Romano and all his loved ones “. Thus Enrico Letta on Twitter, after the news of the death of Vittorio study programbrother of the former Prime Minister.

Lega: condolences to the Prodi family on Vittorio’s death

“We express our sincere condolences and closeness to Romano Prodi and his family, in this moment of pain, for the passing of his brother Vittorio”. Thus in a note the deputy group leaders of the League in the Senate Mara Bizzotto (vicar) and Nino Germanà.

Fidanza (FdI): “Served institutions with dedication and rigour”

“I had the pleasure and honor of sharing the second of his two terms in the European Parliament with Professor Vittorio Prodi. A man of rare culture and equally kind and humble, he served the institutions with dedication and rigor ”. So in a note the head of the delegation of Fratelli d’Italia-Ecr to the European Parliament, Carlo Fidanza. “The same words that I found in the messages that since this morning, upon hearing the news, we have exchanged with our centre-right colleagues elected in Brussels in 2009. I remember him with esteem and affection by joining, also on behalf of the FdI delegation to the European , to the condolences of those who loved him”, he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter