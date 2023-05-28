Vivendi, Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares: the stock collapses on the Paris Stock Exchange

Vincent Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares and the Vivendi share collapses on the stock market

Vivendithe first shareholder of Telecom Italia, “wins” the worst stock in the CAC 40 index of today’s session following the move by its controlling shareholder Vincent Bollore. Through the company Cornish Company in fact, the entrepreneur has given in further 1.5 million sharescorresponding to 0.14% of the capital of the French media company, which for this reason recorded a sudden drop on the Paris Stock Exchange. The descent has begun dive with a -9%then settle down during the morning around -7.22%, settling at 8.758 euros. However, forecasts point to a further drop towards the support area seen at 8.465 and beyond at 8.171.

The securities sale operation has just been issued by theAmf, the French ConsobAnd. This decision sounds in contradiction with the rumors it would seem to go in the opposite direction of the iDiscretions on an alleged takeover bid by Bolloré across the entire Vivendi groupof which Bollorè is the reference shareholder.

