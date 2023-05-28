Home » Vivendi, Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares: the stock collapses on the Paris Stock Exchange
Business

Vivendi, Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares: the stock collapses on the Paris Stock Exchange

by admin
Vivendi, Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares: the stock collapses on the Paris Stock Exchange

vincent bollire Lapresse

Vincent Bollorè sells 1.5 million shares and the Vivendi share collapses on the stock market

Vivendithe first shareholder of Telecom Italia, “wins” the worst stock in the CAC 40 index of today’s session following the move by its controlling shareholder Vincent Bollore. Through the company Cornish Company in fact, the entrepreneur has given in further 1.5 million sharescorresponding to 0.14% of the capital of the French media company, which for this reason recorded a sudden drop on the Paris Stock Exchange. The descent has begun dive with a -9%then settle down during the morning around -7.22%, settling at 8.758 euros. However, forecasts point to a further drop towards the support area seen at 8.465 and beyond at 8.171.

Read also: Lapo’s Italia Independent sees the light again, boom on the stock market: +300% in one month

The securities sale operation has just been issued by theAmf, the French ConsobAnd. This decision sounds in contradiction with the rumors it would seem to go in the opposite direction of the iDiscretions on an alleged takeover bid by Bolloré across the entire Vivendi groupof which Bollorè is the reference shareholder.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Market mover: the macro agenda for Tuesday 29 March 2022

You may also like

The balance of China’s green loans exceeds 22...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These deals really...

Thus Stevanato has become a giant in the...

The Pope in Saxa Rubra strengthens Meloni: perfect...

Arisa, endorsement to Giorgia: so Meloni conquers and...

Outstanding service provider of Data Fabric solution! Aloudata...

US debt, dodged bankruptcy: there’s an agreement. Biden...

Can a company invest in the stock market?

Conad, food alarm: recalled a product. Here’s which...

Another international rating agency puts the U.S. on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy