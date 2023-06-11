Vivendi checkout the offers for the Tim network

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Field Sunday at Tim’s house with a meeting of the nomination and remuneration committee which has the work of the head hunter on its plate to identify a shortlist of names from which to choose the replacement for the resigning CEO of Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine. In pole position is the former president of Leonardo, Luciano Cartaa high-level institutional profile proposed by the first French shareholder, but most likely two other alternative figures will be added to Carta’s candidacy.

The Sunday summit and the fact that apparently a Truth&Business only the members of the nomination committee chaired by Paola Bonomo were present at the meeting (it seems that the secretary’s presence was avoided) makes us understand the importance that the choice of the 15th director of the incumbent is assuming. In fact, co-optation is scheduled for Wednesday 14 June, which will also become fundamental for the next appointments on the network dossier. On the 19th a first board of directors is scheduled to evaluate the new offers arrived from the American fund Kkr and the consortium formed by Cdp and Macquarie and on the 22nd a second round which will have to make a decision. At the moment there seems to be a great balance between the positions of the various board members and therefore the choice of de Puyfontaine’s replacement could prove to be decisive.

The board expires at the end of 2023

In this regard, it should also be remembered that a candidacy from Assogestioni (the association that represents a large part of the funds in Tim) has already been rejected (Paola Bruno) and that Cassa depositi e prestiti, the second largest shareholder of Tim with just under 10% , should not submit its own candidacies because it is in conflict of interest being the majority shareholder of a competitor such as Open Fiber. Tim’s board of directors expires at the end of the year and it will be interesting to understand the caliber of the new candidates who will oppose Carta.

The no of the French

Let’s go back to the offers. Not all the details of the new proposals are known, but Vivendi, which had set the value bar of the network at 31 billion, has already made it known that it does not consider them appropriate. Sources close to the transalpine media giant, based on press rumors, have made it known that they “consider the season of offers finally closed. The raises – it is explained – appear inconsistent, and the board of directors has already rejected offers substantially equal to the latter. It is therefore expected that this line will also be confirmed in the next board called to decide on the matter. The rhetoric according to which Tim has to sell the network to survive must be strongly denied because there are other plans that achieve the same goal with less economic effort”. Not only. Because the same sources point out that “regardless of the figures, any choice that does not take into account the sustainability of the future Tim is to be considered a guilty failure to the detriment of the company, its employees and its shareholders. It is necessary to open a new chapter with an industrial and not a purely financial strategic vision. To do this, a decisive change of pace is needed”.

Kkr’s offer

More than on the offer from Cdp and Macquarie, which would have essentially left the economic aspect unchanged (19.3 billion), focusing on the start of a joint process with Tim to remove the Antitrust obstacles deriving from the fact that the same two groups they have 100% (60 and 40%) of Open Fiber (the company that is struggling to install the fiber in the country), Kkr’s proposal has ended up in the spotlight. In fact, the US fund would have put 23 billion on the plate. The additional two billion compared to the 21 in the last round of proposals (May 4) would, however, be linked to constraints and certain conditions relating to the structure of the deal. And from what transpires Vivendi is interested in understanding the actual cash that is “hidden” behind the two non-binding offer.