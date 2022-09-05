Vivid continues to improve its offering for Italian crypto investors. The German fintech that brings together banking and investments in a single app now allows it direct swap between over 300 cryptocurrenciesmore than any other mobile banking platform in Europe.

Italian customers can now trade digital assets directly with each other, without going through traditional currencies and taking advantage of convenient commissions. For users with a Prime account, in fact, all transactions on cryptocurrencies do not involve commissions, while for customers with a Standard account (free), the crypto swap involves a commission of just 1%.

“Being able to trade cryptocurrencies without going through traditional currencies was one of the most frequent requests from our users, and every upgrade of our app comes first of all from their needs,” he explains Alexander Emeshev, co-founder of Vivid. “In this difficult period for all financial markets, many investors prefer to put part of their crypto portfolio in stablecoin, awaiting the next bullish phase or to take advantage of trading opportunities. We are happy to offer this possibility to our customers in Italy, which for us is an increasingly important innovation laboratory in the field of digital assets. “

Recently registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) in Italy, Vivid thus further expands the possibilities available to its users, after introducing this year various tools to better manage their investments: from accumulation plans, to regularly invest a monthly sum, to stop loss and take profit orders, which allow you to set a price target at which to sell or buy an asset, thus limiting the risk of losses and ensuring the realization of a profit in the event of a rise. Also this year, Vivid also launched cashback in cryptocurrenciesthus allowing you to accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other of the hundreds of crypto available simply with everyday expenses.

Vivid, backed by a 100 million euro C round that in 2022 it brought it to reach the valuation of 775 million euros, provides over 500,000 customers in Europe with a simple platform to manage their savings, with 15 secondary accounts (also shared) in about 100 different currencies, customizable debit cards, cashback programs and many in-app services, such as hotel reservations or car rental. In addition, with over 300 cryptocurrencies and 3,000 shares and fractional ETFs, the Vivid investment catalog is today among the largest and most complete in the European fintech landscape.