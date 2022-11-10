(Original title: vivo’s self-developed chip V2, a new generation of self-developed chips, was unveiled)

Mobile phone manufacturer vivo is making efforts to develop its own chips, saying that self-developed chips are the company’s strength.

Since the launch of V1 and V1+ two generations of self-developed chips, on November 10, vivo’s new generation of self-developed chips V2 was officially unveiled.

It is understood that V2 brings a comprehensive improvement in compatibility and functionality, and greatly upgrades the on-chip memory unit, AI computing unit, and image processing unit. The FIT dual-core interconnection technology is proposed, and a high-speed communication mechanism is established between the self-developed chip V2 and the Dimensity 9200 flagship platform, so that two chips with completely different architectures and instruction sets can complete the dual-core interconnection synchronization within 1/100 of a second. Optimized coordination and high-speed collaboration of data and computing power.

As one of vivo’s four long tracks, the ability to move images has always been the core advantage of vivo’s flagship models. With the powerful AI computing power brought by the self-developed chip V2, this advantage will be further enhanced.

At the “Dual-Core X Imaging Technology Communication Conference” held on the 10th, vivo brought advanced versions of self-developed image algorithms such as telephoto images, motion snapshots, and low-light snapshots. Push vivo mobile imaging technology to new heights.

It is understood that since 2021, vivo has pioneered and adhered to the road of self-developed chip technology.

“Self-developed chips are the foundation of vivo,” said Huang Tao, vice president of vivo products.