VIVO India executive was arrested, the company responded: Deeply shocked and will take legal measures – Mobile Finance Industry

Vivo India Executive Arrested, Company Responds: Deeply Shocked and Will Take Legal Measures

On December 24, it was reported that the Indian authorities arrested two employees of the Indian branch of the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo in the name of combating financial crimes. The two senior executives arrested were the interim chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Vivo’s Indian branch.

In response to the arrests, Vivo stated that it was “deeply shocked” and a spokesperson for the company expressed concern, saying, “The recent arrests indicate that harassment continues and brings uncertainty to the entire industry.” The company emphasized that it will resolutely use all legal means to deal with this challenge.

The news of the arrests has sent shockwaves through the industry and has raised concerns about the stability and security of foreign businesses operating in India. This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and India, further adding to the complexity of the situation.

As the situation develops, both Vivo and the Indian authorities will be closely monitored for any updates. The company’s response and commitment to taking legal measures indicate a firm stance in addressing the issue. It remains to be seen how this will impact Vivo’s operations in India and its overall business strategy.

Disclaimer: The content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. The stock market is risky, so caution is advised when investing.

