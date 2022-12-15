The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts sharing unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





The new Vivo model V2245A appeared in the Geekbench running score. According to the previous revelations, it is the Vivo S16 Pro model.

As can be seen from the parameter information on the Geekbench page,The machine is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chiphas 12GB of memory, and runs Android 13.

The single-core running score of the machine is 987, and the multi-core running score is 3753. The previously exposed vivo S16 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, with a single-core running score of 1014 and a multi-core running score of 3179.

IT Home learned that the vivo S16 series new product launch conference will be held at 19:00 on December 22, with the theme “Looking forward to seeing ‘Yu'”.

The vivo S16 series includes three models: vivo S16e, vivo S16, and vivo S16 Pro. It was previously reported that these three models are equipped with Samsung Exynos 1080, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chips respectively. The current running score information basically confirms the news.

Vivo officials have previously warmed up that the vivo S16 series has a front-facing 50-megapixel portrait focus, a rear optical image stabilization outsole main camera, a front and rear soft light, and vivo’s self-developed soft light portrait algorithm, as well as large memory, Super battery, Qualcomm flagship chip and Dimensity 8200.

In other respects, it is reported that the vivo S16 series models all support 80W fast charging. In addition, vivo S16 will provide 8+256GB version, while vivo S16 Pro only has 12+256GB / 12+512GB version.



