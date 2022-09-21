New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





At 19:00 on September 26, vivo will bring you a new folding flagship – vivo X Fold+.

Compared with the previous generation vivo X Fold, the processor of the new phone will be upgraded to the Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip.A new color scheme of “Huaxia Red” will be launched.

Different from the previous Qingshan blue and phoenix gray, the new color scheme is more eye-catching, and the red body adds a lot to the appearance of the whole machine. The official said, “It is the spiritual background of Chinese civilization, and it is also the symbolic color of progress and development.”

by design,The vivo X Fold+ still uses a business-oriented plain leather material, and the frame is also glossy, which is very textured.

It is reported that the X Fold+ adopts vivo’s innovative aerospace-grade floating wing worry-free hinge solution, which has passed the 300,000-fold folding test certified by Rheinland, which perfectly overcomes the durability of the folding screen.

At the same time, the screen adopts 120Hz E5 screen inside and outside, and has 19 Displaymate A+ certifications. It is equipped with the imaging system jointly developed by vivo and Zeiss, as well as the humanistic algorithm of vivo Zeiss computational photography. Fast charging has been upgraded to wired 80W and wireless 50W, while the battery has also increased to 4730 mAh.

In addition, vivo X Fold 12GB+256GB version is priced at 8999 yuan, 12GB+512GB version is priced at 9999 yuan,In contrast, X Fold+ may have a small price increase, and it is not ruled out the possibility of increasing the volume without increasing the price.



