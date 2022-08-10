New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

We have reported before that with the development of technology, major mobile phone manufacturers have joined the market segment of folding screen mobile phones one after another. And just recently, as a major domestic manufacturer, vivo, its new flagship mobile phone with folding screen has also been exposed.

According to the revelations from Weibo digital blogger @Digital Chat Station, vivo’s second flagship mobile phone with a folding screen is already on the way, and all competing products are also equipped with a side physical fingerprint solution during the same period. At the same time, it will use ultrasonic fingerprints plan. In addition, this new folding screen flagship phone is called vivo X Fold S, and it is expected to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and upgrade other aspects.



