Last week, MediaTek has officially released a new generation of flagship mobile platform – Dimensity 9200.

At the press conference, the official has announced that the vivo X90 series will be equipped with the Dimensity 9200 for the first time.At present, the running score information has appeared in the Geekbench 5 database, which is also the first mass production machine running score of the Dimensity 9200.

In terms of performance, the vivo X90 series has a single-core score of 1424 points and a multi-core score of 4480 points, which is similar to the previous MediaTek official engineering machine as a whole. Compared with the Dimensity 9000, the single-core performance is improved by 12%, and the multi-core performance is improved by 10%.

It is worth mentioning that the vivo X90 series will also adopt a dual-core solution. In addition to the Dimensity 9200, there is also a self-developed image chip V2. The chip adopts the AI-ISP architecture, which further brings the low-latency and high-energy-efficiency features of traditional ISP to the market. AI real-time processing computing architecture.

Using a custom 10bit MAC circuit, it can efficiently perform 10bit operations, reduce the inference delay by up to 96% compared to the traditional NPU, and improve the energy efficiency ratio by up to 200%.

This self-developed chip will also make up for MediaTek’s shortcomings in imaging, and with an imaging system with a one-inch super-bottom, it will become the king of imaging in the MediaTek camp.

It is reported that the vivo X90 series will launch three models, namely X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. At present, the specific model equipped with the Dimensity 9200 cannot be determined.