by admin
In August last year, vivo released the vivo Y21 mobile phone in India, which is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 chip and starts at 15,490 Indian rupees (about 1,350 yuan). Recently, vivo launched the vivo Y21 iterative product – vivo Y22 entry-level mobile phone in India.

　　vivo Y22 uses a 6.5-inch LCD water drop screen, the screen resolution is 1612×720. In terms of performance, vivo Y22 mobile phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G70 chip, equipped with 4GB+64GB storage, and supports microSD card. In terms of imaging, the vivo Y22 mobile phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, and a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel sub-camera on the rear rectangular module.

In terms of battery life,vivo Y22 mobile phone built-in 5000mAh battery, support 18W wired fast charge. In other respects, the vivo Y22 mobile phone uses a power fingerprint two-in-one button, retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, and runs the Android 12-based FuntouchOS system.

In terms of price, the 4GB+64GB version of the vivo Y22 mobile phone is priced at 14,499 Indian rupees (about 1265.76 yuan).

IT House learned that the vivo Y22 mobile phone has two colors of dark blue and light green, of which the light green color of the vivo Y22 has a square stripe decoration on the back, which is more youthful. The vivo Y22 mobile phone measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm and weighs 190g.

