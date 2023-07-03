Home » VKU praises the openness to technology in the new heating law: Newspaper for municipal economy
VKU praises the openness to technology in the new heating law: Newspaper for municipal economy

On Monday, several associations have been invited to a public hearing in the Bundestag’s Committee for Climate Protection and Energy to discuss the planned Building Energy Act (GEG). In essence, it provides that in future only heating systems that can be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy may be installed. But there are transitional periods for this.

The association of municipal companies praised the draft in an initial assessment: “Welcome the new basic principle “First heat plans, then heating” for the close integration of municipal heat planning with the GEG…

