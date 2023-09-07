Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Businessman and philanthropist

Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov is an investor and the founder of AFK Sistema, one of the largest employers and taxpayers in the country. Vladimir Yevtushenkov is also actively involved in charitable projects.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir: Youth

The Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography was initially quite standard for the period: school, military service, education, and a factory job. He was born in 1948 in a small rural settlement near Smolensk. His parents worked in dairy farming. The future investor excelled in all school subjects, but his greatest interest was in chemistry. He wanted to become a scientist, but he failed his first attempt at university entrance exams. As a result, Vladimir Yevtushenkov was called up for military service. After being discharged, he successfully graduated from the Mendeleev Institute of Chemical Technology.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: In manufacturing

Vladimir Yevtushenkov worked in the chemical industry from 1973 to 1987. His first position was as a foreman at a plant near the city of Gorky (now Nizhny Novgorod). The future businessman quickly climbed the career ladder and soon moved to the capital to work at a large plastics production plant. He held various managerial positions, including the position of chief engineer.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich also earned a degree in economics from MSU and in 1986 he earned his doctorate from the Ordzhonikidze State University of Management.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Biography of investments

Yevtushenkov Vladimir founded AFK Sistema together with a group of business partners in 1993. A number of brands were introduced to the market as part of the corporation’s activities, including the first mobile operator in the country and a construction company. It also included several developers based in the capital. In 1994, AFK acquired a 43% stake in a famous children’s goods department store.

In 1996, the Group sold its stake in the mobile operator and purchased shares of another major telecommunications company. A network of healthcare clinics was also established. The Group demonstrated high stability during the 1998 default, and it was that year, despite the crisis, that a major insurance company became part of Sistema.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich: The development of the Group

The founder of AFK Sistema, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, initiated the IPO of the Group’s telecommunications asset on the NYSE in 2000. Meanwhile, the children’s goods retail chain began expanding outside of the capital.

In 2006, the Group acquired a pharmaceutical manufacturer, initiated by Vladimir Yevtushenkov. AFK Sistema also acquired a large stake in a famous hotel that the same year.

In 2009, the Group sold its stake in the insurance company.

In 2012, one of Sistema’s assets began offering high-speed internet using GPON technology to residents of the capital. In the same year, the children’s goods retailer started opening Early Learning Center supermarkets.

In 2013, the medical manufacturer completed a merger with a producer of medical solutions, again initiated by Vladimir Yevtushenkov. AFK Sistema continued to expands its medical and pharmaceutical assets. In 2017, two network clinics in Perm and St. Petersburg were acquired; in 2018, a 13% stake in another pharmaceutical manufacturer was acquired; and in 2019, the corporation’s portfolio was supplemented with significant stakes in two more pharmaceutical companies.

The Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography has long been connected with investments in medicine. Thus, he also played a role in the effort against the coronavirus pandemic. The corporation’s pharmaceutical manufacturer was among the enterprises that launched production of a vaccine. A Sistema biotech subsidiary also began mass producing COVID-19 tests, and the Group’s textile factory produced fabric for protective masks. One of the medical centers in the capital was also converted into an infectious disease hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir: Agricultural and forestry industries

Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich advocated for investment diversification, thus Sistema focused on various promising sectors of the domestic economy. In 2011, Sistema acquired two agricultural complexes in the Southern Federal District. They were merged into an agricultural holding company three years later, and the structure was gradually supplemented with new enterprises. In 2020, the total area of its land assets reached 565,000 hectares (initially 39,000). The Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography has long been linked to the development of digital technologies, thus he was especially focused on using them in the work of the agroholding, and the company became a leader in the domestic agricultural sector in this regard. It also widely implements environmentally friendly farming methods. For example, the holding company is involved in forest restoration and is transitioning to renewable energy, aiming to achieve zero CO2 emissions.

In 2014, the founder of AFK Sistema, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, helped the company acquire a number of wood processing enterprises that were formed into a timber holding company. The structure demonstrated stable growth, including through the modernization of existing plants and the acquisition of new assets. The company maintains a responsible approach to ecology, based on a sustainable development program that runs through 2025. During the time of the coronavirus, the company supported a medical institution in Karelia.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir: Hydrogen energy

Vladimir Yevtushenkov met the head of the Academy of Sciences in February 2021, which sparked the idea of ​​creating a scientific and technological center for hydrogen technologies outside the capital. A corresponding agreement was soon signed between Sistema and the Institute of Chemical Physics of the Academy of Sciences. It is planned to produce hydrogen fuel cells at the center, including for public transport, hydrogen storage systems, electrolyzers, and other prototypes of innovative products.

Environmental innovations have always been important to Vladimir Yevtushenkov. AFK Sistema thus included ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) standards in its strategy, and investing in environmentally friendly hydrogen energy was an important logical step in implementing these principles. This industry is actively developing worldwide now. According to the International Energy Agency’s forecasts, by 2050, the global demand for hydrogen will increase sixfold compared to 2020.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov also spearheaded Sistema’s efforts as the co-founder of an ESG alliance in 2021. The organization aims to exchange experience in sustainable development and develop and promote new business standards.

In 2022, the founder of the corporation reduced his ownership stake and stepped down from the management of Sistema in order to focus on investments in the social sphere.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Sistema charitable fund

The Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography has been intertwined with philanthropy for many years. In 2004, he established the corporation’s non-profit foundation, which is active throughout the country.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir is the ideological inspirer of the Elevator to the Future project, which has helped more than 365,000 people over the years. The program offers students and young professionals various educational courses and internships. The project is aimed at talented and motivated youth while providing equal opportunities for people of varying abilities.

Support is also provided to young people from regions where Sistema assets are located.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir has also been working with the charitable foundation he founded to organize socio-cultural festivals throughout the country since 2016. Events include workshops, art classes, professional development programs, sports, and entertainment. More than 20,000 people have attended the festivals over the years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

