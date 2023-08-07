Home » Vlahovic-Bayern Monaco confirmations arrive: Lukaku closer to Juventus
Business

Vlahovic-Bayern Monaco confirmations arrive: Lukaku closer to Juventus

by admin
Vlahovic-Bayern Monaco confirmations arrive: Lukaku closer to Juventus

Lukaku-Vlahovic (photo Lapresse), crossed destinies in the summer of the 2023 transfer market

Vlahovic-Bayern Monaco confirmations arrive: Lukaku closer to Juventus. Transfer market news

Romelu Lukaku will be made to Juventus if Dusan Vlahovic leaves and the Bianconeri monetize from his transfer. So if the exchange with Chelsea does not reach a square on the balance in favor of the Italian club, another way is needed. And the latest transfer market leads lead the former Viola center forward on the road that leads to Germany. Destination Bundesliga. The Juve-Tottenham-Bayern Monaco triangle is very hot. Harry Kane remains the number one target of the Bavarians for the attack, but according to the Daily Mail the negotiation could vanish. The English striker will expire in a year and would like to leave immediately, even before the start of the Premier League (Spurs debut on Sunday 13 August at 3pm at Brentford). The Germans would have offered 86 million pounds (100 million euros), but the number one of the English club, Daniel Levy refused and flew to the United States because he wants 100 million pounds (115 million euros). The English club doesn’t make discounts on the price because they hope, over time, to convince Kane to renew.

That’s why Bayern Munich is evaluating alternative tracks to Harry Kane: and if Randal Kolo Muani seems ready to leave Eintracht Frankfurt to return to France (to PSG), Dusan Vlahovic is once again a current option after the rumors of recent months. Unless Chelsea, frightened by the idea of ​​losing Lukaku and not having a substitute in hand, soften the requests in the exchange negotiation with Juventus…

See also  2 minutes to read the financial report | User growth slows down and user activity fluctuates, Pinduoduo’s revenue grew by 3% in the fourth quarter of last year – yqqlm

TRANSFER MARKET…

READ ALSO

Osimhen and also Zielinski, Saudi Arabia’s weight in gold assault on Naples

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Hyundai Kona Elektro: Inexpensive leasing deal for the...

Latest Exchange Rates: US Dollar to Mexican Peso,...

Saudi Aramco: 2nd quarter net profit down -40%...

Sineng Electric: Leading the Way in Clean Energy...

Stock market, weak start to the week for...

Biomedical and pharmacological research, three agreements for innovation

5 Major Events in the Financial Market: U.S....

VDA boss Hildegard Müller: “The situation is becoming...

Storm over Fassino and the €4,700 net slip:...

Shiba Inu Price Rallies on Bullish Catalysts Including...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy