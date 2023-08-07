Lukaku-Vlahovic (photo Lapresse), crossed destinies in the summer of the 2023 transfer market

Vlahovic-Bayern Monaco confirmations arrive: Lukaku closer to Juventus. Transfer market news

Romelu Lukaku will be made to Juventus if Dusan Vlahovic leaves and the Bianconeri monetize from his transfer. So if the exchange with Chelsea does not reach a square on the balance in favor of the Italian club, another way is needed. And the latest transfer market leads lead the former Viola center forward on the road that leads to Germany. Destination Bundesliga. The Juve-Tottenham-Bayern Monaco triangle is very hot. Harry Kane remains the number one target of the Bavarians for the attack, but according to the Daily Mail the negotiation could vanish. The English striker will expire in a year and would like to leave immediately, even before the start of the Premier League (Spurs debut on Sunday 13 August at 3pm at Brentford). The Germans would have offered 86 million pounds (100 million euros), but the number one of the English club, Daniel Levy refused and flew to the United States because he wants 100 million pounds (115 million euros). The English club doesn’t make discounts on the price because they hope, over time, to convince Kane to renew.

That’s why Bayern Munich is evaluating alternative tracks to Harry Kane: and if Randal Kolo Muani seems ready to leave Eintracht Frankfurt to return to France (to PSG), Dusan Vlahovic is once again a current option after the rumors of recent months. Unless Chelsea, frightened by the idea of ​​losing Lukaku and not having a substitute in hand, soften the requests in the exchange negotiation with Juventus…

TRANSFER MARKET…

READ ALSO

Osimhen and also Zielinski, Saudi Arabia’s weight in gold assault on Naples

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

