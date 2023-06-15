Home » Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK mobile operator
Business

Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK mobile operator

by admin
Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK mobile operator

Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison Holdings have agreed to merge their UK mobile businesses. If the deal gets the green light from regulators, it will create the country’s largest wireless operator. According to a joint statement, Vodafone will hold 51% of the new company, while the remaining 49% will be held by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison.

The deal provides that Vodafone has the right to acquire the entire combined business after three years, provided it is worth at least £16.5 billion ($20.9 billion) including debt. The two companies expect to close the transaction by the end of 2024.

The merger, first mooted over a year ago, will combine the two smallest of the UK’s four mobile operators, eliminating a competitor and creating a new leader in mobile revenues. The sector has faced stagnant returns in recent years, with investments in the 5G network eroding profits. The companies involved have said the new operator will invest £11 billion over a decade to create a standalone 5G mobile network.

Instead of providing cash, Vodafone and CK Hutchison’s local unit, Three UK, have pledged to take on £6bn of debt. Vodafone will take care of £4.3bn, while Three UK will take care of £1.7bn, which will be refinanced, the firms said.

Vodafone shares are up 1% in London.

See also  ECB: "the best it can do is to go ahead with bond purchases", the view of Aberdeen

You may also like

“We rebuild everything – even if it is...

Will Berlusconi, 100 million to Fascina. The Del...

Expand the influence of “Guangzhou Price” Guangzhou released...

What jobs are there at Scalable Capital –...

Will Berlusconi, 100 million to Fascina. The Del...

Home office: Up to 60 days of work...

Lombard Odier renews B Corp certification

Li Daxiao: U.S. inflation fell in May and...

Bundestag – After a long coalition dispute, the...

Balocco, the Antitrust opens an investigation into alleged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy