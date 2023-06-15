Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK mobile operator

Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison Holdings have agreed to merge their UK mobile businesses. If the deal gets the green light from regulators, it will create the country’s largest wireless operator. According to a joint statement, Vodafone will hold 51% of the new company, while the remaining 49% will be held by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison.

The deal provides that Vodafone has the right to acquire the entire combined business after three years, provided it is worth at least £16.5 billion ($20.9 billion) including debt. The two companies expect to close the transaction by the end of 2024.

The merger, first mooted over a year ago, will combine the two smallest of the UK’s four mobile operators, eliminating a competitor and creating a new leader in mobile revenues. The sector has faced stagnant returns in recent years, with investments in the 5G network eroding profits. The companies involved have said the new operator will invest £11 billion over a decade to create a standalone 5G mobile network.

Instead of providing cash, Vodafone and CK Hutchison’s local unit, Three UK, have pledged to take on £6bn of debt. Vodafone will take care of £4.3bn, while Three UK will take care of £1.7bn, which will be refinanced, the firms said.

Vodafone shares are up 1% in London.