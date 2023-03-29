Home Business Vodafone: Company cuts 1,300 jobs in Germany
Business

Vodafone: Company cuts 1,300 jobs in Germany

by admin
Vodafone: Company cuts 1,300 jobs in Germany

1,300 jobs are to be cut at Vodafone.
picture alliance / D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph | D. Kerlekin

As part of a realignment, the telecommunications provider Vodafone Germany wants to cut 1,300 full-time jobs.

At the same time, around 400 new jobs should be created in “customer-related areas”, the subsidiary of the British Vodafone group announced on Wednesday in Düsseldorf.

The Vodafone Group has recently had difficult quarters, and Germany, by far the most important market, also had to lose feathers.

As part of a realignment, the telecommunications provider Vodafone Germany wants to cut 1,300 full-time jobs. Jobs are particularly affected in management, in dual functions and in areas without direct customer contact.

At the same time, around 400 new jobs should be created in “customer-related areas”, the subsidiary of the British Vodafone group announced on Wednesday in Düsseldorf. The areas included technology, network expansion and major customer projects. This effectively eliminated 900 full-time positions. The “Handelsblatt” had previously reported on it.

read too

O2 announces price increases for mobile phone contracts – bad news for Vodafone and Telekom customers too

“If we want to finance our ambitions, we have to take this painful step,” quoted the “Handelsblatt” German boss Philippe Rogge, who is also a member of the group board in London. According to the information, Vodafone Germany has 14,230 full-time positions.

The Vodafone Group has recently had difficult quarters, and Germany, by far the most important market, also had to lose feathers. In the third business quarter (until the end of December), the Düsseldorfers managed to land only 8,000 new mobile phone contracts after deducting terminations. Vodafone Germany lost customers for DSL and cable.

See also  Italgas prepares the IT newco: an offer also addressed to the outside world

LS / DPA

You may also like

Point of View | Country Garden Services: Maintain...

New UBS boss Sergio Ermotti: Return to the...

Is it better to buy a house or...

Garbage: “Reusable police” – Greenpeace creates Petz portal...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of...

BofA: “Possible new liquidity tensions on Forex”

Tesla sees the record in the first quarter,...

US national security chief warns: TikTok is a...

Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy