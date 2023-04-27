Home » Vodafone: Margherita Della Valle next CEO
Vodafone Group has announced the appointment of Margherita Della Valle as its new CEO, ending five months of uncertainty since the British telecommunications multinational sacked Nick Read in December. Della Valle, formerly the company’s Chief Financial Officer, had assumed leadership of Vodafone on an interim basis.

Della Valle will continue to serve as CFO until a replacement is identified. Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said the company had carried out “rigorous internal and external research” and that the board was impressed by Della Valle’s “speed and decision-making ability in initiating the necessary transformation of Vodafone” .

Margherita Della Valle’s predecessor, Read, also served as CFO before becoming CEO.

