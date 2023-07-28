Home » Vodafone, private 5G network for the Piedmontese Solvay plant
Vodafone, private 5G network for the Piedmontese Solvay plant

A solution that opens the way for Solvay to the possibility of having secure services (because on a dedicated network), based on an infinitesimal latency (the distance between the stimulus and the response) and capable of activating activities ranging from video surveillance through drones, to high-tech industrial automation at the highest level, just to give two examples.

The agreement between Vodafone and Solvay leverages the growing phenomenon of proprietary 5G networks which is also starting to take hold in Italy, where the number of companies is increasing and starting to experiment with solutions already tested by companies, especially big ones, abroad .

Vodafone Business has created a mobile private network for Solvay with dedicated 4G and 5G coverage for the Spinetta Marengo production site in the province of Alessandria, one of the most important in the world for the chemical group. A dedicated private network, therefore, capable of enabling new applications and, also, of supporting business-critical services of companies thanks to secure connectivity – because the local data flow is protected – but which also wants to be reliable in performance and always available.

«In the near future, private networks – says Lorenzo Forina, Chief commercial officer of Vodafone Italia – will be an increasingly important way of bringing 5G connectivity and therefore enabling cutting-edge solutions and services in various production and industrial sectors, accelerating the adoption of the next generation of applications in the enterprise, such as automated robotics, Internet of things, remote maintenance. We are enthusiastic about this project developed together with Solvay and to be at their side on this path towards innovation”.

«This is one of the sites where the Solvay Group experiments and implements advanced and digitization projects on an international scale. Installing the new 5G private network today takes us into the future. The plant will have access to new technologies and use cases that will further optimize the functionality of production processes and customer services», adds Fabio Zattarin, service delivery manager of the Solvay Group and tech lead of this project.

