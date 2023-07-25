Home » Vodafone, revenues down but better than expected
The accounts of telecommunications operators are always under pressure. Vodafone, in fact, in the first quarter of the year totaled revenues of 10.74 billion euros, down 4.8%. But with one organic growth of 3.7% that exceeds expectations of analysts but not enough to offset the losses.

Italy results

Also in Italiai revenues decreased by 1.6% a 1.03 billion euros, however, the performance, albeit negative, improved compared to -2.7% in the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year. Thanks, above all, to the strengthened demand from businessesas reported by the CEO of the Margherita della Valle group. A result that benefits from the strong growth in the fixed segment (+8.7%) and new digital services, which partially offset the continued pressure on mobile prices.

The low-cost brand grows

However, landline customers fell by 19,000, partially offset by 11,000 new FWA (fixed wireless access) customers. The Ho brand, Vodafone’s low-cost mobile operator, continues to grow, with 63,000 new customers bringing the total to 3.1 million. Vodafone also announced the appointment of Luka Mucic as new CFO with effect from 1 September 2023.

