Listen to the audio version of the article

The number of motorcyclists who have passed the “door” is growing and, tired of the traffic on four wheels, return to the motorbike, a youthful passion set aside in favor of a station wagon or an SUV. Their tastes are often linked to the past, but are affected by current standards in terms of technology and safety. Their needs are met by the Voge Trophy 500 Ac (6,500 euros), a “premium” brand born in 2018 within the Loncin motorcycle group, itself founded in 1983 in Chongqing, one of the largest cities in central-southern China. The Trofeo is an elegant, well-built motorcycle with good performance and can be ridden with an A2 license (it mounts a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder capable of 47 HP and equipped with two mappings): it is therefore perfect for those returning to the saddle, but also for those who go there for the first time.

In sella

Seated at 81 cm from the ground, even short riders are able to touch with both feet thanks to the shape of the saddle that narrows close to the 19-litre drop frame. The 5-inch color TFT screen shows a lot of information, including the gear engaged and tire pressure, and can be connected to a smartphone. The controls are well made, only the choice of engine mapping is a bit cumbersome. The chassis is classic: the tubular steel frame is combined with a Kayaba fork with 41 mm inverted stems and a single shock absorber with adjustable preload; the braking system includes a pair of 298 mm discs with Nissin calipers up front and a single 240 mm disc behind. Overall, the overall view conveys the feeling of a carefully built motorcycle.

On the road

The Trofeo was created for beginners and for those returning to motorbikes: it is therefore an easy motorbike, you feel immediately at ease on the saddle, with a relaxed position and your feet touching the ground without problems; only those over 190 cm in height get over the bulges on the sides of the tank annoyingly with their knees. In any case, the bike’s dry weight of 185 kg is not felt, not even when going slowly: even at reduced speed it maneuvers easily and in traffic it slips off nimbly, even using the gearbox and clutch, soft to operate and overcoming bumps and bumps with good suspension response. When the curves begin, the Trofeo also manages to entertain, with a natural tendency to lean, without swaying or sudden swerves: everything is very predictable. The engine is not a prodigy of power, especially at low revs; at medium range (over 4,000), on the other hand, it brings out a bit of character, accompanied however also by some too much vibration on the handlebars and footpegs. The braking system is perfectly calibrated to the characteristics of the bike and is easily modulated: not aggressive in the first part of braking, but effective when you squeeze the right lever well.