Business angels like Mario Götze are already betting on Parloa. The AI ​​can conduct thousands of customer dialogues at the same time. The founders now want to expand – and get more money for it.

Malte Kosub (left) and Stefan Ostwald from Berlin want to use their language assistant Parloa to answer customer inquiries efficiently. Talk about it

Instead of passing customers through from one queue to the next, Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald want to put an end to call center frustration: their Parloa artificial language intelligence answers telephone inquiries and chats within seconds. Business angels such as professional soccer player Mario Götze, Personio founder Hanno Renner and the Forto founders have long since convinced the Berliners to invest. Today the startup announces that it has raised a further 20 million euros in its Series A financing round for its international expansion. The Scandinavian fund EQT Ventures is the lead investor. The existing investors Newion from the Netherlands and Senovo from Munich increased their commitment again.

The speech AI resembles a human voice and is able to carry out thousands of customer dialogues at the same time while solving simple tasks. This includes, for example, authenticating callers, processing orders, processing complaints and changing customer information. This should not only reduce customer waiting times. The working conditions of call center employees should also improve by being relieved of repetitive tasks and instead being able to deal with more complex customer problems.

Ergo and Decathlon are Parloa customers

The AI ​​is docked to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. According to the startup, no programming knowledge is required to introduce the Parloa software in a company, as the system can be operated intuitively. “The operational departments can develop their own solutions without having to rely on the company’s IT,” says CEO Kosub.

This also makes it possible to adapt the artificial intelligence for different tasks, depending on whether the voice assistant is used by an insurer or an online retailer. The founders Kosub and Ostwald count various insurance companies such as Ergo and Helvetia among their customers. The sports retailer Decathlon, the home shopping provider HSE and the software company Teamviewer also use the Parloa language assistant.

The startup, founded in 2018, employs around 100 people at its Berlin location. With a focus on simplifying call center activities, the founders of Parloa are entering a market with annual investments of around 400 billion dollars worldwide.