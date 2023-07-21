Voith boss Toralf Haag: “The German economy is losing its DNA”

Heidenheim made it onto the big stage. From the summer, the leading football club in the town of 50,000 in the Swabian Jura will be the 57th club to play in the German Bundesliga. Venue is the Voith Arena on the Schlossberg, named after the local family company Voith.

The plant manufacturer and largest employer in the city has held the naming rights for the stadium since 2011. And that should now pay off with the new fame of 1. FC Heidenheim. In any case, CEO Toralf Haag hopes that Voith’s reputation will spread, for example to make it easier to recruit engineers and specialists. In the WELT interview, the manager also talks about Germany as an industrial location and the energy transition.

