Sitting in the name of volatility for Piazza Affari. In Milan, the Ftse Mib index is swinging and at the moment it drops by about 0.6% to 22,253 points, in a scenario of waiting in view of the Jackson Hole symposium which will officially kick off tomorrow. The Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech is also scheduled for Friday, useful for understanding how ‘aggressive’ the next hikes (starting in September) could be to fight inflation. All in anticipation of the next macro data on inflation and the labor market.

On the Ftse Mib, Tenaris is also highlighted today, gaining almost 0.9% and staying above 14 euros. DiaSorin (+ 0.7%) and Snam (+ 0.08%) complete the podium. On the bottom, on the other hand, there is Saipem which falls back by approximately 3%, followed by Inwit and Iveco which yield approximately 1.7%.

Under the lens today the Campari title which announced the signing and simultaneous completion of an agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% stake in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a natural banana flavor, with a path towards total control in the medium term, and concurrently obtain the exclusive rights for the global distribution of the brand.

