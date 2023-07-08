Volkswagen Confirms Spain as Production Site for Affordable Electric Car, ID.2

Spain Confirmed as Production Site for Volkswagen’s Affordable Electric Car

July 08, 2023 09:00 a.m.

Volkswagen has confirmed that Spain will be the production site for their upcoming affordable electric car. Marketed at a value below 25 thousand euros, this vehicle aims to pay tribute to old glories and become one of the most accessible Volkswagen electric cars. Alongside the future ID.1, the ID.Life concept, a sustainable five-door Volkswagen inspired by the Golf, will be transformed into a production model.

The Volkswagen ID.2all, a five-door design similar to the Polo and Golf, features aesthetic details that reflect the legacy of the first generation of the latter. It boasts a length of 4,050 mm, width of 1,812 mm, height of 1,530 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The interior space stands out for its generous load capacity, reaching a maximum of 1,330 liters with the seats folded down.

Unlike other electric vehicles equipped with multiple motors, the ID.2all relies on a single electric motor that packs a punch. With a power output of 166 kW (226 horsepower), the car can charge from 10 to 80% of its total battery capacity in just 20 minutes. It offers an impressive range of 450 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in seven seconds.

The Volkswagen ID.2 will be produced in Spain, specifically in the municipality of Martorell, Barcelona. The assembly will be carried out by SEAT, a brand that belongs to the Volkswagen Group. With its expected price tag of around 25 thousand euros, this accessible hatchback is generating high expectations.

Stay tuned for more updates on this future electric car from Volkswagen!

