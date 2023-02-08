Listen to the audio version of the article

Partly disappointed Volkswagen Group fell short of its 2022 cash flow target, saying supply chain disruptions have led to higher-than-expected inventories. The German automaker reported preliminary cash flow of about 5 billion euros ($5.36 billion), well below its target of about 8.6 billion euros, according to a statement on Tuesday. Supply chain issues left the company with more finished products, raw materials and supplies at the end of the year. Europe’s leading automaker expects the opposite trend in 2023.

Volkswagen faced a number of challenges last year, including persistent supply chain stress and a surge in Covid-19 infections in China that led to production shutdowns. The Wolfsburg-based group said its 2022 revenues and operating profit were in line with its most recent estimates. Sales totaled €279 billion (they had been €250 billion a year earlier), topping Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of €278 billion. Operating profit before special effects was €22.5 billion (+12.5% ​​on 2021), just below Bloomberg’s estimate of €23 billion.

After a red start in the first half of the morning, the stock turned positive.

After the acceleration of the previous session, mid-morning automotive stocks travel with the handbrake on throughout Europe (-0.29% the Euro Stoxx 600), while stock indices are generally up (+0 ,63% the Ftse Mib of Milan).

in a context of general weakness in the sector, Stellantis is also traveling at a slow pace to Piazza Affari: starting around parity, it is currently rising by a modest 0.3%, fluctuating around 15 euros per share (it reached a minimum of 14.99 euros and a maximum of 15.19 euros). Adding some tension on the stock, albeit in a limited way, are the data on registrations in Brazil: in January, overall sales in the country grew by 11% year on year and fell by 35.3% compared to the previous month, while those of Stellantis stood at approximately 41,000 units (-0.8% year on year and -34.7% on a monthly basis). As regards the Brazilian market in general «the month-on-month slowdown in production in the automotive industry, despite the improvement in the supply chain, may suggest a slowdown in demand»»/ Banca Akros analysts explain, emphasizing that, although regarding Stellantis, “the news may be partly negative in terms of margins, given that Latin America generated 14% of group sales and 8% of adjusted operating profit”.