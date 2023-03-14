Home Business Volkswagen focuses on electric and digital cars: investment of 180 billion
Volkswagen focuses on electric and digital cars: investment of 180 billion

by admin
Volkswagen focuses on electric and digital cars: investment of 180 billion

Volkswagen announces an investment of 180 billion euros between 2023 and 2027, of which over 2/3 destined for “electrification and digitization”

Volkswagen focuses on digital and electric cars: in fact, announced a investment plan per 180 billion euros between 2023 and 2027 aimed at more attractive areas and sectors, electrification and digitization.

More than two thirds, exactly 68% (while in the last five years the availability amounted to 56%) equal to 122 billion, will flow into the transition to electricity and technological and digital innovation.

The profit pools, as explained in a note, will “in particular include the group’s battery strategy, increasing its presence in the North America regionincreasing competitiveness in digitization and products in China, as well as continuing to develop the flagship product portfolio.”

Another element of Volkswagen’s North American offensive will be cooperation with Ford on the MEB platform for electric cars was strengthened.

