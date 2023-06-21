Volkswagen: from blessing to curse? Company does not get away from China

Despite growing problems in China, Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume is trying to defend his group’s position in the market. The automotive market in the People’s Republic is developing at a dramatic rate, said Blume on the sidelines of the “Capital Markets Day”, an event with analysts at the Hockenheimring. “Today we have a 15 percent market share there, and we want to stay there.”

For many years, the VW Group was the market leader in China. In the meantime, the local competitor BYD has overtaken it. In the future, Blume stated that the aim was to continue to be “the most successful international car manufacturer” in the country.

The huge business in China is both a blessing and a curse for the German group. On the one hand, VW has earned billions in the country for years, and VW sells every third car in China. The profits from the People’s Republic also finance investments and jobs in the group’s German plants.

On the other hand, the company is under considerable pressure due to the geopolitical conflicts and human rights abuses in the vicinity of its plant in the Uyghur province of Xinjiang. According to its own statements, the organization European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights has just filed a complaint with the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control against VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

According to the accusation, the companies in Xinjiang “would not take appropriate steps that could detect, prevent or eliminate human rights violations in their supply chains”.

VW has always denied human rights violations at the Urumchi plant, which is run by joint venture partner SAIC. Nevertheless, the small factory with only 200 employees weighs heavily on the image of the group. And that has an impact on the capital market.

The company’s ESG ratings – for environment, social and good governance – are extremely bad. The powerful US index provider MSCI has marked Volkswagen with a “red flag” because of Xinjiang in the social area, the worst rating level. As a result, the share is no longer included in sustainability funds.

Volkswagen’s perennial problem will not go away

Blume wants to address this problem. “We are on track to improve our ESG rating,” he said. To this end, an independent “audit” of the plant in Urumchi is planned, i.e. a check by external auditors. One is “in fruitful exchange” with the joint venture partner.

Since SAIC is a state-owned company and the factory in the Uyghur province was a highly political project, closure is unlikely. So the problem will not go away.

For the entire industry, the risk in China business has grown significantly. It stems not only from the geopolitical tensions with Europe and the USA, but also from the uncertainty about the political framework in the People’s Republic.

Beijing has just enacted an anti-espionage law that makes it almost impossible to collect information about the other company in mergers and acquisitions. China‘s data protection law makes the exchange of data more difficult, even within corporations.

After all, Beijing still seems to be very interested in investments and the hundreds of thousands of jobs at German automakers. According to the industry, Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit was perceived as a “charm offensive”.

At the end of the trip, the politician also visited BMW in Munich, where CEO Oliver Zipse spoke of the “close partnership” with China and of “relationships that have been established for a long time”.

German manufacturers rely on China

The fact that the federal government also positioned itself softly towards China during the visit is only right for the car manufacturers. The bosses of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen consider it impossible to exit the market.

Because only here is there strong growth. By 2030, car sales are expected to increase from today’s 23 million to 30 million cars per year. China‘s car market would then be almost three times the size of the home market of Europe.

However, the sales figures of German manufacturers have declined over the past three years, while the overall market has grown. One reason for this is the rapid transition of the Chinese to electric cars.

In this segment, more than 100 car brands compete with the established providers from Germany, and it is growing strongly. The Chinese government has just increased the subsidies for electric cars that were cut last year. That will fuel sales.

Volkswagen in particular is lagging far behind in the electric segment. Brands such as BYD and Tesla, which have recently reduced their prices significantly in order to gain further market share, dominate there. The VW managers do not want to follow this principle. The maxim “value before volume” applies, repeated Blume in Hockenheim.

For China, this will probably continue to mean a stalemate in the electric segment. VW managers don’t want to afford the high losses that start-ups like Nio or XPeng are making in China. Beijing is therefore planning to approach the transition to electric cars “with care” and to use the high profits from the combustion engine market for this purpose. In this area, VW is still the market leader in China.

A turning point for the switch to electric cars should be VW’s own battery production, also in China. The group is building a cell factory there together with the Chinese company Gotion. The VW “unit cell” from this plant should reduce battery costs by 50 percent – and make the company’s e-models competitive in the world‘s largest car market.

