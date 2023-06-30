Volkswagen: Gernot Döllner now CEO of Audi

Volkswagen has appointed Gernot Döllner as the new CEO of Audi, with the aim of revitalizing the brand, which has lost ground to main rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Döllner, a VW veteran, will take over from Markus Duesmann, who takes office from 2021, effective 1 September.

In recent years, some delays in the launch of key models have contributed to a perception of slow progress in the field of innovation. An aspect that the CEO of Volkswagen, Oliver Blume, has recently identified as a key area for future improvement.

