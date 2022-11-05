Listen to the audio version of the article

A special and celebratory version of the 20 years of an icon of the Wolfsburg house. The 333 hp Golf R 20 Years is the fastest Volkswagen R of all time on the German Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit. ..

A clear record

Despite the announcement of the Wolfsburg house to produce only electric cars by 2033, the historic appeal of the heat engine continues to make us dream with the celebratory version of the 20-year history. With its increased power, it improved the previous lap record of a Golf R on the 20,832km circuit by four seconds.

The Golf R 20 Years recorded an official time of 7: 47.31 minutes. Thanks to the specific standard equipment, the optimized driving dynamics and the standard power output of 245 kW (333 hp), the Golf R 20 Years offers significantly improved performance and guarantees a thrilling motor experience between sections of the Schwedenkreuz track and Döttinger Höhe.

Technical features: 13 hp more than the Golf R

The sports edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary delivers 10 kW (13 hp) more than the Golf R. The Golf R 20 Years is equipped with a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine with 333 hp (245 kW) and a maximum torque of 420 Nm. The car is able to cover 0-100 km / h in just 4.6 seconds and the electronically limited top speed is 270 km / h. Thanks to the significantly improved engine response, the increased power also stands out in everyday situations, such as overtaking maneuvers. But it’s not just the power of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that makes the special edition model the most dynamic Volkswagen R of all time on the Nordschleife. The noticeable increase in performance is also the result of the extensive standard equipment with outstanding technical elements such as the R-Performance package, Driving Dynamics Manager and R-Performance Torque Vectoring. What better place than the Nürburgring-Nordschleife to test this combination? Here, the evolution of the powerful all-wheel drive Golf R models can be spectacularly observed over the past.

The modified characteristics of the seven-speed DSG transmission enable gear changes with more intense feedback and make the driving experience even more exciting. The optimized sound of the exhaust system at low revs and the sound.