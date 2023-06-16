Volkswagen Group: Now every brand gets its profit targets

Dhe Volkswagen Group is planning “performance programs” for each of its twelve brands. According to information from WELT AM SONNTAG, the Group’s Executive Board has set specific financial targets for all brands, including for the respective profit margin.

So far, the specifications for Porsche (20 percent) and the “Premium brand group”. Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ducati (twelve to 14 percent). The core brand Volkswagen is expected to achieve a margin of 6.5 percent by 2026.

According to the management, there have never been any such goals at Volkswagen. Details become CEO Oliver Blume and Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz at the Capital Markets Day next Wednesday.

“The financial robustness of the entire group should increase significantly,” the company announces. The “Accelerate forward 6.5” programs are considered to be role models VW and “Road to 20”. Porsche. More precise information is also expected on the distribution of investments amounting to 180 billion euros over the next five years.

