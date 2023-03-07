Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut of the Volkswagen ID.2 is approaching, a compact electric car arriving at a lower price of 25,000 euros. As confirmed by the German manufacturer himself, the entry-level electric car will be launched in 2025 at a figure capable of expanding the customer base.

For now, no information on the engine or on the battery pack mounted on the new ID.2. By 2030, the Volkswagen brand aims to reach 80% of electric cars of total deliveries in Europe.

Volkswagen ID.2 vs Tesla Model 2

The Volkswagen ID.2 seems to have all it takes to challenge the future Tesla Model 2, a compact model from the American manufacturer expected by customers but not yet confirmed by Elon Musk. The two entry level electric cars will compete not only on list price and performance, but also on technological equipment and connected services.

Volkswagen ID, range in crescita

With the arrival of the Volkswagen ID.2, the zero-emission range of the Wolfsburg brand will expand, thus offering an offer starting from a compact city car up to the ID.Buzz van. Among the innovations arriving in the coming months, the official version of the ID.7 will make its debut. Strongly inspired by the ID.Aero concept, the ID.7 will hit the road with a range close to 700 kilometers and innovations in terms of connectivity and driver assistance systems. Moving on to the most recent news, the Volkswagen ID.3 is ready to arrive at the dealership in a restyling version