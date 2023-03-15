Listen to the audio version of the article

Volkswagen ID.2all. This is the denomination chosen by the Wolfsburg brand for the new electric compact, expected on the market at a price of less than 25,000 euros. Present as a concept car and expected on the market during 2025, the ID.2 was born on the new MEB Entry platform and claims a range of 450 kilometres. The first model of the ID family combined with front-wheel drive, the ID.2all presents a style that detaches itself from the current stylistic course of Wolfsburg’s electric models and does so by combining references to the past with a strong sensation of solidity. The serial version of the ID. 2all is one of the ten new electric models that Volkswagen will bring to the market by 2026. During this year, the facelifted ID.3 will be launched, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and the ID.7 sedan. In 2026, the electric-powered compact SUV will follow. The Wolfsburg brand thus wants to aim for an 80% sales share of electric cars in the European market.

Volkswagen ID.2all, the first photos of the electric city car that will cost less than 25 thousand euros Photogallery14 photos View

Volkswagen ID.2all size and style

How long is the new electric Volkswagen ID.2 concept version? The dimensions of the ID.2all are equal to a length of 4,050 mm, a width of 1,812 mm, a height of 1,530 mm and a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. As spacious as a Golf and as compact as a Polo, the ID.2 borrows from the two models a long series of details such as a reinterpretation of the shape of the rear pillar designed for the first Golf. Another novelty comes from the completely straight sides, with the lateral line between the front pillar and the rear pillar, and from the front which is distinguished by the elements that stretch upwards forming a sort of “smile”. At the front, the IQ.Light Matrix Led headlights stand out, while 3D Led light clusters arrive with a connecting strip equipped with Led technology.

Volkswagen ID.2all, the concept car that prefigures electric for everyone

Volkswagen ID.2, range and charging times

Thanks to the use of the Meb entry platform, a new powertrain makes its debut on the Volkswagen ID.2. The 166 kW/226 horsepower electric motor, capable of ensuring a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 7 seconds, is integrated into the front axle, to which it also transmits the drive torque. The battery offers a range calculated in the Wltp cycle of 450 kilometres. Using DC fast charging stations, the battery charge can be increased from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes. At home or at public AC charging points, the battery is charged with a maximum output of 11 kW.

Interiors Volkswagen ID.2all

Climbing aboard the Volkswagen ID.2all you are greeted by clear style and with intuitive controls. The 12.9-inch touch display of the infotainment system features a revised menu structure. Underneath there is a new separate control unit for the air conditioning: the essential functions will be controlled with illuminated buttons. In the center of the climate controls section, there is also a wheel to adjust the volume of the infotainment system. One level below in the center console are two large inductive charging interfaces for smartphones with a suitable magnetic holder. The selector knob in the center console allows you to adjust further vehicle functions and change the look of the digital instruments. the new multifunction steering wheel has a scroll wheel and two buttons on both the left and right. In the concept, all essential information is displayed in the driver’s line of sight on the 10.9-inch Digital Cockpit and a head-up display. Numerous USB-C interfaces (45 Watt) distributed throughout the passenger compartment and magnetic holders with inductive charging function in the front seat backrests power the smartphones of the car’s occupants. There is also a 230 V socket that allows you to power any large mobile device.